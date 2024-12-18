Harrison Smith Injury: Limited on Wednesday

Smith (foot) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

It's a new injury for Smith, who hasn't been listed on the injury report since September. The veteran safety has started all 14 games this season but did play just 81 percent of the defensive snaps Monday night against the Bears, his lowest snap rate since Week 3. On the year, Smith has logged 79 tackles (51 solo), including three TFLs and 1.0 sacks, nine pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.