NFL Game Previews: Bills-Dolphins Thursday Matchup

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Bills needed a four-touchdown day from Josh Allen to engineer a comeback win last week. At home. Over the Cardinals. Eep. Arizona could well be better than I expected coming into the season, but it seems a lot more likely the Buffalo defense simply isn't as good as it used to be. New DC Bobby Babich has worked his way up the ranks under head coach Sean McDermott — in fact, he was on McDermott's very first staff, joining the Bills as an assistant DB coach in 2017 — and it seems safe to say he probably knows the scheme as well as McDermott. The unit has lost a lot of talent the last few years, though, and injuries are already piling up in 2024 — Matt Milano began the season on IR, and slot corner Taron Johnson will miss this one. The Bills should still score points, especially as Allen's young supporting cast gains more experience, but that 34-28 victory in Week 1 could be a harbinger of the kind of campaign they're headed for. They do at least have history on this side in this AFC East rivalry, having won four consecutive meetings and 11 of the last 12.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Buffalo (+2.5) at Miami, o/u 49.0 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Last week's win over the Jaguars got overshadowed by the appalling and infuriating, but fortunately not lethal, treatment that Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith received before the game from some of those bad apples we keep hearing about in police departments. Tyreek took his frustrations out on Jacksonville's secondary (Campbell recorded a sack, too), and if you're looking for an early season narrative to hang your hat on, the Dolphins riding that fury all the way to the Super Bowl is a pretty appealing one. Mike McDaniel's Fastest Show on Turf offense only managed 20 points, though, which looks a lot more like the unit that fizzled down the stretch last year than the one that hung 70 points on the Broncos on that magical September afternoon. The backfield got banged up early, with Raheem Mostert already ruled out for Thursday and De'Von Achane nursing an ankle injury in practice, but having to plug speedy 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright into the lineup instead hardly seems like much of a downgrade, and veteran stalwart Jeff Wilson can still do good work in the trenches. The offense should come around, so it'll likely be the performance of Anthony Weaver's talented, experienced defense that determines how far they go. Facing Allen in Week 2 will provide a excellent early test for the unit.

Key Info

BUF injuries: LB Milano (IR-R, bicep), CB Johnson (out, forearm)

MIA injuries: RB Achane (questionable, ankle), RB Mostert (out, chest), EDGE Bradley Chubb (PUP-R, knee)

Weather notes: 25-30 percent chance of rain

The Scoop

James Cook scoops up 90 yards. Allen throws for 240 yards and two TDs, finding Kincaid and Keon Coleman, and he also runs in a score. Achane plays and gains 60 yards and a touchdown, but Wright makes a big impression in his NFL debut with 80 yards and a score. Tua Tagovailoa throws for 260 yards and two TDs, hitting Waddle (who tops 100 yards) and Hill. Dolphins 31-24

