Hassan Haskins News: Clear depth back during season

Haskins finished the 2024-25 campaign with 34 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns across 120 offensive snaps. He also caught three passes for 49 yards and an additional score during the season.

Haskins was reliably the team's third back behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who both spent stints on injured reserve throughout the year. Rookie Kimani Vidal saw opportunities ahead of Haskins, particularly during Dobbins' four-week absence during Week 13-16, but the rotational hodgepodge of the four backs often saw Haskins ahead of Vidal by virtue of his prowess on special teams over the rookie. The former Titans fourth-round pick back in 2022 is on a team-friendly deal next season and could return as a depth piece in a backfield that could be completely reshaped with Dobbins an unrestricted free agent and Edwards due $3 million next season.