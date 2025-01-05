Hassan Haskins News: Draws work late

Haskins rushed the ball 12 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Raiders.

J.K. Dobbins led the Chargers' backfield in the absence of Gus Edwards (ankle), but Haskins was used to run out the clock throughout the fourth quarter. Eight of his 12 carries came in the final nine minutes of game time, highlighted by a two-yard touchdown plunge -- his second trip to the end zone on the season. Haskins has played primarily on special teams, and that will likely remain the case in the wild-card round in a matchup against the Texans.