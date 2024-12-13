Hollywood Brown Injury: Practice window opening

The Chiefs are opening Brown's (shoulder) practice window Friday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

A previous report suggested it would happen either Friday or Monday, after Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed earlier this week that Brown was almost ready to practice. Brown won't play against Cleveland this Sunday and might be viewed as a long shot for Week 16, but it seems he'll return before the end of the regular season unless he suffers a setback in practice. There's now a 21-day window in which Brown can practice without being activated to the 53-man roster.