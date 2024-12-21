Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hollywood Brown headshot

Hollywood Brown News: Five catches in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Brown caught five of eight targets for 45 yards in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Brown made his long-awaited regular-season Chiefs debut, which was put on hold by a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason. His first contribution was a notable one, as Brown's 12-yard catch on fourth-and-1 extended Kansas City's opening drive, which eventually ended in a Patrick Mahomes rushing touchdown. The speedy wideout wound up leading the team in first-half receiving yards with 38 but tacked on just seven yards after halftime. Brown will look to keep building chemistry with Mahomes against the Steelers on Wednesday.

Hollywood Brown
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now