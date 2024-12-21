Hollywood Brown News: Five catches in season debut
Brown caught five of eight targets for 45 yards in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.
Brown made his long-awaited regular-season Chiefs debut, which was put on hold by a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason. His first contribution was a notable one, as Brown's 12-yard catch on fourth-and-1 extended Kansas City's opening drive, which eventually ended in a Patrick Mahomes rushing touchdown. The speedy wideout wound up leading the team in first-half receiving yards with 38 but tacked on just seven yards after halftime. Brown will look to keep building chemistry with Mahomes against the Steelers on Wednesday.
