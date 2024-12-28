Ian Book News: Promoted to active roster

The Saints elevated Book to the active roster Saturday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Book failed to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster at the end of training camp and has spent most of 2024 without a team. He signed to the Eagles' practice squad earlier in the week with Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Kenny Pickett (ribs) both dealing with injuries. The former has been ruled out, and the latter will play through it ast the starter in Week 17. However, Tanner McKee and Book will serve as the backup options under center.