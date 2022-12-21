Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Most of the games are on Saturday, with three Christmas (Sunday) games, in addition to the Thursday and Monday games.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. SEA
|2.
|*Josh Allen BUF at CHI
Note: Allen (elbow) was a limited practice participant Tuesday.
|3.
|Justin Herbert LAC at IND
|4.
|Justin Fields CHI vs. BUF
|5.
|Joe Burrow CIN at NE
|6.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. PHI
|7.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. NYG
|8.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. GB
|9.
|*Geno Smith SEA at KC
Note: Smith won't have Tyler Lockett available this week.
|10.
|Daniel Jones NYG at MIN
|11.
|Jared Goff DET at CAR
|12.
|*Tom Brady TB at ARI
Note: Brady looked amazing early against the Bengals, and then was awful for most of the second half.
|13.
|Aaron Rodgers GB at MIA
|14.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at NYJ
Note: Lawrence (toe) was limited in practice Tuesday. The Jaguars play on Thursday night against the Jets - I love Lawrence's development, but not the matchup.
|15.
|*Gardner Minshew PHI at DAL
Note: Minshew sat out Tuesday's walk-through due to a personal matter, but he's likely to start against the Cowboys on Saturday.
|16.
|Derek Carr LV at PIT
|17.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. WAS
Note: Purdy (oblique/ribs) was limited Tuesday.
|18.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. LV
Note: The Steelers didn't officially practice Tuesday, but Pickett (concussion) was a full participant and is expected to start Saturday.
|19.
|Matt Ryan IND vs. LAC
|20.
|Deshaun Watson CLE vs. NO
|21.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. JAX
Note: Wilson will start again Thursday night with Mike White (ribs) ruled out.
|22.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. HOU
Note: Tannehill (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report. Tannehill had to be examined during the Week 15 loss to the Chargers.
|23.
|Sam Darnold CAR vs. DET
|24.
|Mac Jones NE vs. CIN
|25.
|*Taylor Heinicke WAS at SF
Note: Heinicke will remain the starter, but coach Ron Rivera acknowledged that they have to review the possibility of playing Carson Wentz with another rough offensive game.
|26.
|Andy Dalton NO at CLE
|27.
|*Baker Mayfield LA vs. DEN
Note: The magic was gone for Mayfield on Monday night in Green Bay, which was expected.
|28.
|*Brett Rypien DEN at LAR
Note: Rypien took on a game manager type of role with Russell Wilson (concussion) out.
|29.
|*Tyler Huntley BAL vs. ATL
Note: Brutal offensive performance - if Lamar Jackson is ambulatory, you know the Ravens will want to bring him back this week.
|30.
|Davis Mills HOU at TEN
|31.
|Trace McSorley ARZ vs. TB
|32.
|*Desmond Ridder ATL at BAL
Note: Ridder wasn't much better than Marcus Mariota - in fact, he wasn't better - 13-26-97 with an interception.
|33.
|Jeff Driskel HOU at TEN
|34.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. ATL
Note: Jackson (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, but he's expected to play Sunday - but I'm going to wait to move him up until he actually practices.
|35.
|Malik Willis TEN vs. HOU
|36.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI at DAL
Note: Hurts (shoulder) is unlikely to play Saturday, with Gardner Minshew starting in his place, though he hasn't officially been ruled out.
|37.
|Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. LV
|38.
|*Colt McCoy ARZ vs. TB
Note: McCoy (concussion) is day-to-day. Trace McSorley subbed in McCoy's place against the Broncos.
|39.
|Mason Rudolph PIT vs. LV
|40.
|Russell Wilson DEN at LAR
|41.
|*Mike White NYJ vs. JAX
Note: White (ribs) has been ruled out again for Thursday's game.
Running Backs
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. WAS
Note: McCaffrey (ankle) was limited for Tuesday's practice.
|2.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. HOU
|3.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at IND
Note: Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder, but they came back negative.
|4.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NYG
|5.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at MIN
Note: Barkley was able to overcome his neck issue to look great against the Commanders on Sunday night, especially down the stretch.
|6.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. PHI
|7.
|Josh Jacobs LV at PIT
|8.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. ATL
Note: Dobbins received a rest day Tuesday.
|9.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. CIN
Note: Stevenson's ankle seemed just fine against the Raiders. He was nonetheless listed as limited Tuesday.
|10.
|Aaron Jones GB at MIA
|11.
|Miles Sanders PHI at DAL
|12.
|Alvin Kamara NO at CLE
|13.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. BUF
|14.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. LV
|15.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. SEA
|16.
|Joe Mixon CIN at NE
|17.
|*Nick Chubb CLE vs. NO
Note: Chubb (foot) missed practice on Tuesday.
|18.
|James Conner ARZ vs. TB
|19.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. GB
|20.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. PHI
Note: Zeke has been more productive in his current role, which is greater than a backup, but less than a starter.
|21.
|Travis Etienne JAC at NYJ
|22.
|Jamaal Williams DET at CAR
|23.
|*Latavius Murray DEN at LAR
Note: I didn't see Murray's massive performance against the Cardinals coming last week, but maybe I should have, given the opponent and the fact that the Broncos were starting a backup quarterback.
|24.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. SEA
|25.
|Cam Akers LA vs. DEN
|26.
|D'Andre Swift DET at CAR
|27.
|Devin Singletary BUF at CHI
|28.
|Rachaad White TB at ARI
|29.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at BAL
|30.
|*AJ Dillon GB at MIA
Note: Dillon has avoided the concussion protocol after getting checked out Monday night.
|31.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at KC
Note: Walker (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.
|32.
|Leonard Fournette TB at ARI
|33.
|Brian Robinson WAS at SF
|34.
|*Zack Moss IND vs. LAC
Note: Moss will take on the lead role with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on IR, though Deon Jackson will take over on passing downs.
|35.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DET
|36.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. ATL
|37.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL at BAL
Note: Teammate Caleb Huntley (Achilles) is on injured reserve.
|38.
|*D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. DET
Note: Completely bottled up by the Steelers last week, and might have tough sledding this week against the Lions, who shut down the Jets' RBs last week.
|39.
|*Zonovan Knight NYJ vs. JAX
Note: Knight (ankle) avoided the injury report after initially being listed with an issue.
|40.
|*Deon Jackson IND vs. LAC
Note: Jackson's role will be increased because of Jonathan Taylor's season-ending ankle injury.
|41.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NO
|42.
|Samaje Perine CIN at NE
|43.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at SF
Note: Gibson (foot) was listed as limited on Tuesday's walk-through.
|44.
|Marlon Mack DEN at LAR
|45.
|James Cook BUF at CHI
|46.
|Jordan Mason SF vs. WAS
|47.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. JAX
|48.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU at TEN
|49.
|Travis Homer SEA at KC
|50.
|Rex Burkhead HOU at TEN
|51.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. DEN
|52.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at DAL
|53.
|Matt Breida NYG at MIN
|54.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. LV
|55.
|Pierre Strong NE vs. CIN
|56.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. NYG
|57.
|Boston Scott PHI at DAL
|58.
|*Zamir White LV at PIT
Note: White (ankle) missed practice Tuesday.
|59.
|JaMycal Hasty JAC at NYJ
|60.
|Kevin Harris NE vs. CIN
|61.
|Justin Jackson DET at CAR
|62.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. ATL
|63.
|Benny Snell PIT vs. LV
|64.
|Malik Davis DAL vs. PHI
|65.
|Nyheim Hines BUF at CHI
|66.
|Ameer Abdullah LV at PIT
|67.
|*DeeJay Dallas SEA at KC
Note: Dallas (ankle) was a non-participant Tuesday.
|68.
|*Damien Harris NE vs. CIN
Note: Harris (thigh) was limited again on Tuesday - he has missed the last two games.
|69.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA vs. GB
Note: Wilson (hip) was close to playing last week and is day-to-day moving forward.
|70.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI vs. BUF
Note: Herbert (hip) has been designated to return from IR and will likely play this week.
|71.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. LAC
Note: Taylor (ankle) is out for the rest of the season and on IR.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYG
Note: Jefferson (ribs/chest) was unlimited in Tuesday's walk-through.
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at CHI
|3.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. GB
|4.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
|5.
|Keenan Allen LAC at IND
|6.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NE
|7.
|Davante Adams LV at PIT
|8.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. TB
|9.
|A.J. Brown PHI at DAL
|10.
|Mike Williams LAC at IND
|11.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at SF
|12.
|Christian Watson GB at MIA
|13.
|Chris Godwin TB at ARI
|14.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. GB
Note: Waddle briefly left with a forearm injury against Buffalo but later returned.
|15.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. JAX
|16.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CAR
|17.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. LAC
|18.
|DK Metcalf SEA at KC
|19.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at NE
Note: Higgins (foot) was listed as limited on Tuesday's walk-through.
|20.
|Mike Evans TB at ARI
|21.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
|22.
|Christian Kirk JAC at NYJ
|23.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. NO
|24.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAR
|25.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. WAS
|26.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. TB
|27.
|Darius Slayton NYG at MIN
|28.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. NO
|29.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. SEA
|30.
|Elijah Moore NYJ vs. JAX
|31.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. PHI
|32.
|Parris Campbell IND vs. LAC
|33.
|George Pickens PIT vs. LV
|34.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. DET
|35.
|Gabe Davis BUF at CHI
|36.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS at SF
Note: Really looked like a star on Sunday night, but is there enough volume to count on starting Dotson?
|37.
|*Zay Jones JAC at NYJ
Note: Massive game against the Cowboys, but gets a downgrade this week due to the matchup against the Jets.
|38.
|Drake London ATL at BAL
|39.
|*Diontae Johnson PIT vs. LV
Note: Johnson (toe) was listed as limited on Tuesday.
|40.
|Allen Lazard GB at MIA
|41.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. NYG
|42.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at IND
|43.
|*Chris Moore HOU at TEN
Note: Moore (foot) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through.
|44.
|DJ Chark DET at CAR
|45.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. NYG
|46.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at NE
|47.
|Van Jefferson LA vs. DEN
|48.
|*Russell Gage TB at ARI
Note: Gage took advantage of Julio Jones's absence to net 12 targets last week.
|49.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. SEA
|50.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at SF
|51.
|Mack Hollins LV at PIT
|52.
|*Corey Davis NYJ vs. JAX
Note: Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday.
|53.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. WAS
|54.
|Terrace Marshall CAR vs. DET
|55.
|Nelson Agholor NE vs. CIN
|56.
|*Noah Brown DAL vs. PHI
Note: Brown (foot) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through.
|57.
|Demarcus Robinson BAL vs. ATL
|58.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF at CHI
|59.
|Robert Woods TEN vs. HOU
|60.
|Romeo Doubs GB at MIA
|61.
|Jarvis Landry NO at CLE
|62.
|Marvin Jones JAC at NYJ
|63.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at CLE
|64.
|Josh Reynolds DET at CAR
|65.
|Randall Cobb GB at MIA
|66.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. SEA
|67.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. HOU
|68.
|Jameson Williams DET at CAR
|69.
|Richie James NYG at MIN
|70.
|Quez Watkins PHI at DAL
|71.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. DEN
|72.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG at MIN
|73.
|*Mecole Hardman KC vs. SEA
Note: Hardman (abdomen) has a good chance to return this week against Seattle.
|74.
|Hunter Renfrow LV at PIT
|75.
|*Nico Collins HOU at TEN
Note: Collins (foot) did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through.
|76.
|*Chris Olave NO at CLE
Note: Olave was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through with a hamstring injury.
|77.
|*Jakobi Meyers NE vs. CIN
Note: Meyers cleared the concussion protocol and played last week against the Raiders, but he was back on the injury report for the same reason and listed as limited on Tuesday.
|78.
|*Julio Jones TB at ARI
Note: Jones (knee) was inactive against the Bengals.
|79.
|*DeVante Parker NE vs. CIN
Note: Parker (concussion) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through.
|80.
|*Chase Claypool CHI vs. BUF
Note: Claypool (knee) was limited on Tuesday after sitting out Week 15's loss to the Eagles.
|81.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN at LAR
Note: The Broncos are hoping that Sutton (hamstring) returns this week. I'll move him up as needed if he gets in full practices later in the week.
|82.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. WAS
Note: Samuel is still expected to miss Week 16, but he did shed the walking boot on his ankle and the brace on his injured left knee.
|83.
|*Brandin Cooks HOU at TEN
Note: Cooks (calf) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through.
|84.
|*Treylon Burks TEN vs. HOU
Note: Burks (concussion) was a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be good for Saturday's game against Houston.
|85.
|Kendall Hinton DEN at LAR
|86.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA at KC
Note: Lockett has a broken index finger and will miss this week. Despite having surgery on Monday, he still could return for Week 17.
|87.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. TB
|88.
|*Ben Skowronek LA vs. DEN
Note: Skowronek will miss the rest of the season with a calf strain.
|89.
|*Devin Duvernay BAL vs. ATL
Note: The Ravens placed Duvernay (foot) on IR for the remainder of the season.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. SEA
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. ATL
|3.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYG
|4.
|George Kittle SF vs. WAS
|5.
|*Evan Engram JAC at NYJ
Note: Engram followed up his career game against the Titans with an eight-catch game against the Cowboys. If the Jets focus on stopping Jones and Kirk, Engram could be similarly busy again on Thursday.
|6.
|Darren Waller LV at PIT
|7.
|Dalton Schultz DAL vs. PHI
|8.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. HOU
|9.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI at DAL
Note: The Eagles activated Goedert (shoulder) from injured reserve on Tuesday.
|10.
|Juwan Johnson NO at CLE
|11.
|*David Njoku CLE vs. NO
Note: Njoku (knee) was listed as limited on Tuesday.
|12.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. BUF
|13.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. CIN
|14.
|Dawson Knox BUF at CHI
|15.
|Gerald Everett LAC at IND
|16.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. LV
Note: Freiermuth's snaps were limited for the second week in a row.
|17.
|*Trey McBride ARZ vs. TB
Note: McBride had five targets in the loss to Denver.
|18.
|Greg Dulcich DEN at LAR
|19.
|Austin Hooper TEN vs. HOU
|20.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. DEN
|21.
|Robert Tonyan GB at MIA
|22.
|Taysom Hill NO at CLE
|23.
|*Noah Fant SEA at KC
Note: Fant (knee) was listed as a non-participant Tuesday.
|24.
|Cade Otton TB at ARI
|25.
|C.J. Uzomah NYJ vs. JAX
|26.
|Logan Thomas WAS at SF
|27.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. JAX
|28.
|Brock Wright DET at CAR
|29.
|Jordan Akins HOU at TEN
|30.
|Jelani Woods IND vs. LAC
|31.
|Tommy Tremble CAR vs. DET
|32.
|Mike Gesicki MIA vs. GB
|33.
|Mitchell Wilcox CIN at NE
|34.
|Cameron Brate TB at ARI
|35.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG at MIN
|36.
|*Hayden Hurst CIN at NE
Note: Hurst (calf) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. WAS
Note: McCaffrey (ankle) was limited for Tuesday's practice.
|2.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYG
Note: Jefferson (ribs/chest) was unlimited in Tuesday's walk-through.
|3.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. HOU
|4.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at IND
Note: Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder, but they came back negative.
|5.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at CHI
|6.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. SEA
|7.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. GB
|8.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
|9.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NYG
|10.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at MIN
Note: Barkley was able to overcome his neck issue to look great against the Commanders on Sunday night, especially down the stretch.
|11.
|Josh Jacobs LV at PIT
|12.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NE
|13.
|Davante Adams LV at PIT
|14.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. PHI
|15.
|Keenan Allen LAC at IND
|16.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. ATL
Note: Dobbins received a rest day Tuesday.
|17.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. CIN
Note: Stevenson's ankle seemed just fine against the Raiders. He was nonetheless listed as limited Tuesday.
|18.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. TB
|19.
|A.J. Brown PHI at DAL
|20.
|Mike Williams LAC at IND
|21.
|Aaron Jones GB at MIA
|22.
|Miles Sanders PHI at DAL
|23.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. BUF
|24.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at SF
|25.
|Christian Watson GB at MIA
|26.
|Chris Godwin TB at ARI
|27.
|Alvin Kamara NO at CLE
|28.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. LV
|29.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. SEA
|30.
|Joe Mixon CIN at NE
|31.
|*Nick Chubb CLE vs. NO
Note: Chubb (foot) missed practice on Tuesday.
|32.
|James Conner ARZ vs. TB
|33.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. GB
|34.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. GB
Note: Waddle briefly left with a forearm injury against Buffalo but later returned.
|35.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. JAX
|36.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CAR
|37.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. LAC
|38.
|DK Metcalf SEA at KC
|39.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at NE
Note: Higgins (foot) was listed as limited on Tuesday's walk-through.
|40.
|Mike Evans TB at ARI
|41.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
|42.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. PHI
Note: Zeke has been more productive in his current role, which is greater than a backup, but less than a starter.
|43.
|Travis Etienne JAC at NYJ
|44.
|Jamaal Williams DET at CAR
|45.
|*Latavius Murray DEN at LAR
Note: I didn't see Murray's massive performance against the Cardinals coming last week, but maybe I should have, given the opponent and the fact that the Broncos were starting a backup quarterback.
|46.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. ATL
|47.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYG
|48.
|Christian Kirk JAC at NYJ
|49.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. NO
|50.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. WAS
|51.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAR
|52.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. TB
|53.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. SEA
|54.
|Cam Akers LA vs. DEN
|55.
|D'Andre Swift DET at CAR
|56.
|Devin Singletary BUF at CHI
|57.
|Rachaad White TB at ARI
|58.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at BAL
|59.
|*AJ Dillon GB at MIA
Note: Dillon has avoided the concussion protocol after getting checked out Monday night.
|60.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at KC
Note: Walker (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.
|61.
|Leonard Fournette TB at ARI
|62.
|Darius Slayton NYG at MIN
|63.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. NO
|64.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. SEA
|65.
|Elijah Moore NYJ vs. JAX
|66.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. PHI
|67.
|Parris Campbell IND vs. LAC
|68.
|George Pickens PIT vs. LV
|69.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. DET
|70.
|Gabe Davis BUF at CHI
|71.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS at SF
Note: Really looked like a star on Sunday night, but is there enough volume to count on starting Dotson?
|72.
|*Zay Jones JAC at NYJ
Note: Massive game against the Cowboys, but gets a downgrade this week due to the matchup against the Jets.
|73.
|George Kittle SF vs. WAS
|74.
|*Evan Engram JAC at NYJ
Note: Engram followed up his career game against the Titans with an eight-catch game against the Cowboys. If the Jets focus on stopping Jones and Kirk, Engram could be similarly busy again on Thursday.
|75.
|Darren Waller LV at PIT
|76.
|Drake London ATL at BAL
|77.
|Brian Robinson WAS at SF
|78.
|*Zack Moss IND vs. LAC
Note: Moss will take on the lead role with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on IR, though Deon Jackson will take over on passing downs.
|79.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DET
|80.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. ATL
|81.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL at BAL
Note: Teammate Caleb Huntley (Achilles) is on injured reserve.
|82.
|*D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. DET
Note: Completely bottled up by the Steelers last week, and might have tough sledding this week against the Lions, who shut down the Jets' RBs last week.
|83.
|*Zonovan Knight NYJ vs. JAX
Note: Knight (ankle) avoided the injury report after initially being listed with an issue.
|84.
|*Deon Jackson IND vs. LAC
Note: Jackson's role will be increased because of Jonathan Taylor's season-ending ankle injury.
|85.
|*Diontae Johnson PIT vs. LV
Note: Johnson (toe) was listed as limited on Tuesday.
|86.
|Allen Lazard GB at MIA
|87.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. NYG
|88.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at IND
|89.
|*Chris Moore HOU at TEN
Note: Moore (foot) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through.
|90.
|DJ Chark DET at CAR
Kickers
|1.
|Brett Maher DAL vs. PHI
|2.
|*Justin Tucker BAL vs. ATL
Note: A rare miss (48 yards) and a block (50 yards) in the loss the Browns on Saturday last week.
|3.
|Evan McPherson CIN at NE
|4.
|Jason Myers SEA at KC
|5.
|*Harrison Butker KC vs. SEA
Note: Do the Chiefs have a problem with Butker? He missed an extra point early, and a potential game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter.
|6.
|Daniel Carlson LV at PIT
|7.
|Nick Folk NE vs. CIN
|8.
|Tyler Bass BUF at CHI
|9.
|Joey Slye WAS at SF
|10.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. NYG
|11.
|Graham Gano NYG at MIN
|12.
|Michael Badgley DET at CAR
|13.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at IND
|14.
|Ryan Succop TB at ARI
|15.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. JAX
|16.
|Robbie Gould SF vs. WAS
|17.
|Riley Patterson JAC at NYJ
|18.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. LV
|19.
|Mason Crosby GB at MIA
|20.
|Jake Elliott PHI at DAL
|21.
|Randy Bullock TEN vs. HOU
|22.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. GB
|23.
|Matt Gay LA vs. DEN
|24.
|*Chase McLaughlin IND vs. LAC
Note: McLaughlin was perfect on five attempts against the Vikings. But the problem was that they gave him five attempts instead of scoring one more touchdown.
|25.
|*Cade York CLE vs. NO
Note: Weather is expected to be a big problem this week in Cleveland.
|26.
|Wil Lutz NO at CLE
|27.
|Brandon McManus DEN at LAR
|28.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. TB
|29.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at BAL
|30.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. DET
|31.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at TEN
|32.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. BUF
Defenses
|1.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. WAS
|2.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. ATL
|3.
|Denver Broncos at LAR
|4.
|Cleveland Browns vs. NO
|5.
|Tennessee Titans vs. HOU
|6.
|Buffalo Bills at CHI
|7.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. SEA
|8.
|Cincinnati Bengals at NE
|9.
|*Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ARI
Note: The Bucs could be facing a third-string QB this week.
|10.
|New York Jets vs. JAX
|11.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LV
Note: I like the idea of starting the Steelers' defense against Derek Carr in a cold-weather game.
|12.
|Detroit Lions at CAR
|13.
|Los Angeles Chargers at IND
|14.
|New Orleans Saints at CLE
|15.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI
|16.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at NYJ
|17.
|Carolina Panthers vs. DET
|18.
|New York Giants at MIN
|19.
|Green Bay Packers at MIA
|20.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. DEN
|21.
|Miami Dolphins vs. GB
|22.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. TB
|23.
|Atlanta Falcons at BAL
|24.
|Philadelphia Eagles at DAL
|25.
|Las Vegas Raiders at PIT
|26.
|New England Patriots vs. CIN
|27.
|Washington Commanders at SF
|28.
|Houston Texans at TEN
|29.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. NYG
|30.
|Seattle Seahawks at KC
|31.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. LAC
|32.
|Chicago Bears vs. BUF