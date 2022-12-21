Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter

Jeff Erickson 
December 21, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Most of the games are on Saturday, with three Christmas (Sunday) games, in addition to the Thursday and Monday games.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. SEA
2.*Josh Allen BUF at CHI
Note: Allen (elbow) was a limited practice participant Tuesday.
3.Justin Herbert LAC at IND
4.Justin Fields CHI vs. BUF
5.Joe Burrow CIN at NE
6.Dak Prescott DAL vs. PHI
7.Kirk Cousins MIN vs. NYG
8.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. GB
9.*Geno Smith SEA at KC
Note: Smith won't have Tyler Lockett available this week.
10.Daniel Jones NYG at MIN
11.Jared Goff DET at CAR
12.*Tom Brady TB at ARI
Note: Brady looked amazing early against the Bengals, and then was awful for most of the second half.
13.Aaron Rodgers GB at MIA
14.*Trevor Lawrence JAC at NYJ
Note: Lawrence (toe) was limited in practice Tuesday. The Jaguars play on Thursday night against the Jets - I love Lawrence's development, but not the matchup.
15.*Gardner Minshew PHI at DAL
Note: Minshew sat out Tuesday's walk-through due to a personal matter, but he's likely to start against the Cowboys on Saturday.
16.Derek Carr LV at PIT
17.*Brock Purdy SF vs. WAS
Note: Purdy (oblique/ribs) was limited Tuesday.
18.*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. LV
Note: The Steelers didn't officially practice Tuesday, but Pickett (concussion) was a full participant and is expected to start Saturday.
19.Matt Ryan IND vs. LAC
20.Deshaun Watson CLE vs. NO
21.*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. JAX
Note: Wilson will start again Thursday night with Mike White (ribs) ruled out.
22.*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. HOU
Note: Tannehill (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report. Tannehill had to be examined during the Week 15 loss to the Chargers.
23.Sam Darnold CAR vs. DET
24.Mac Jones NE vs. CIN
25.*Taylor Heinicke WAS at SF
Note: Heinicke will remain the starter, but coach Ron Rivera acknowledged that they have to review the possibility of playing Carson Wentz with another rough offensive game.
26.Andy Dalton NO at CLE
27.*Baker Mayfield LA vs. DEN
Note: The magic was gone for Mayfield on Monday night in Green Bay, which was expected.
28.*Brett Rypien DEN at LAR
Note: Rypien took on a game manager type of role with Russell Wilson (concussion) out.
29.*Tyler Huntley BAL vs. ATL
Note: Brutal offensive performance - if Lamar Jackson is ambulatory, you know the Ravens will want to bring him back this week.
30.Davis Mills HOU at TEN
31.Trace McSorley ARZ vs. TB
32.*Desmond Ridder ATL at BAL
Note: Ridder wasn't much better than Marcus Mariota - in fact, he wasn't better - 13-26-97 with an interception.
33.Jeff Driskel HOU at TEN
34.*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. ATL
Note: Jackson (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, but he's expected to play Sunday - but I'm going to wait to move him up until he actually practices.
35.Malik Willis TEN vs. HOU
36.*Jalen Hurts PHI at DAL
Note: Hurts (shoulder) is unlikely to play Saturday, with Gardner Minshew starting in his place, though he hasn't officially been ruled out.
37.Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. LV
38.*Colt McCoy ARZ vs. TB
Note: McCoy (concussion) is day-to-day. Trace McSorley subbed in McCoy's place against the Broncos.
39.Mason Rudolph PIT vs. LV
40.Russell Wilson DEN at LAR
41.*Mike White NYJ vs. JAX
Note: White (ribs) has been ruled out again for Thursday's game.

Running Backs

1.*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. WAS
Note: McCaffrey (ankle) was limited for Tuesday's practice.
2.Derrick Henry TEN vs. HOU
3.*Austin Ekeler LAC at IND
Note: Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder, but they came back negative.
4.Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NYG
5.*Saquon Barkley NYG at MIN
Note: Barkley was able to overcome his neck issue to look great against the Commanders on Sunday night, especially down the stretch.
6.Tony Pollard DAL vs. PHI
7.Josh Jacobs LV at PIT
8.*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. ATL
Note: Dobbins received a rest day Tuesday.
9.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. CIN
Note: Stevenson's ankle seemed just fine against the Raiders. He was nonetheless listed as limited Tuesday.
10.Aaron Jones GB at MIA
11.Miles Sanders PHI at DAL
12.Alvin Kamara NO at CLE
13.David Montgomery CHI vs. BUF
14.Najee Harris PIT vs. LV
15.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. SEA
16.Joe Mixon CIN at NE
17.*Nick Chubb CLE vs. NO
Note: Chubb (foot) missed practice on Tuesday.
18.James Conner ARZ vs. TB
19.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. GB
20.*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. PHI
Note: Zeke has been more productive in his current role, which is greater than a backup, but less than a starter.
21.Travis Etienne JAC at NYJ
22.Jamaal Williams DET at CAR
23.*Latavius Murray DEN at LAR
Note: I didn't see Murray's massive performance against the Cardinals coming last week, but maybe I should have, given the opponent and the fact that the Broncos were starting a backup quarterback.
24.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. SEA
25.Cam Akers LA vs. DEN
26.D'Andre Swift DET at CAR
27.Devin Singletary BUF at CHI
28.Rachaad White TB at ARI
29.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at BAL
30.*AJ Dillon GB at MIA
Note: Dillon has avoided the concussion protocol after getting checked out Monday night.
31.*Kenneth Walker SEA at KC
Note: Walker (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.
32.Leonard Fournette TB at ARI
33.Brian Robinson WAS at SF
34.*Zack Moss IND vs. LAC
Note: Moss will take on the lead role with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on IR, though Deon Jackson will take over on passing downs.
35.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DET
36.Gus Edwards BAL vs. ATL
37.*Tyler Allgeier ATL at BAL
Note: Teammate Caleb Huntley (Achilles) is on injured reserve.
38.*D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. DET
Note: Completely bottled up by the Steelers last week, and might have tough sledding this week against the Lions, who shut down the Jets' RBs last week.
39.*Zonovan Knight NYJ vs. JAX
Note: Knight (ankle) avoided the injury report after initially being listed with an issue.
40.*Deon Jackson IND vs. LAC
Note: Jackson's role will be increased because of Jonathan Taylor's season-ending ankle injury.
41.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NO
42.Samaje Perine CIN at NE
43.*Antonio Gibson WAS at SF
Note: Gibson (foot) was listed as limited on Tuesday's walk-through.
44.Marlon Mack DEN at LAR
45.James Cook BUF at CHI
46.Jordan Mason SF vs. WAS
47.Michael Carter NYJ vs. JAX
48.Dare Ogunbowale HOU at TEN
49.Travis Homer SEA at KC
50.Rex Burkhead HOU at TEN
51.Kyren Williams LA vs. DEN
52.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at DAL
53.Matt Breida NYG at MIN
54.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. LV
55.Pierre Strong NE vs. CIN
56.Alexander Mattison MIN vs. NYG
57.Boston Scott PHI at DAL
58.*Zamir White LV at PIT
Note: White (ankle) missed practice Tuesday.
59.JaMycal Hasty JAC at NYJ
60.Kevin Harris NE vs. CIN
61.Justin Jackson DET at CAR
62.Justice Hill BAL vs. ATL
63.Benny Snell PIT vs. LV
64.Malik Davis DAL vs. PHI
65.Nyheim Hines BUF at CHI
66.Ameer Abdullah LV at PIT
67.*DeeJay Dallas SEA at KC
Note: Dallas (ankle) was a non-participant Tuesday.
68.*Damien Harris NE vs. CIN
Note: Harris (thigh) was limited again on Tuesday - he has missed the last two games.
69.*Jeff Wilson MIA vs. GB
Note: Wilson (hip) was close to playing last week and is day-to-day moving forward.
70.*Khalil Herbert CHI vs. BUF
Note: Herbert (hip) has been designated to return from IR and will likely play this week.
71.*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. LAC
Note: Taylor (ankle) is out for the rest of the season and on IR.

Wide Receivers

1.*Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYG
Note: Jefferson (ribs/chest) was unlimited in Tuesday's walk-through.
2.Stefon Diggs BUF at CHI
3.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. GB
4.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
5.Keenan Allen LAC at IND
6.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NE
7.Davante Adams LV at PIT
8.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. TB
9.A.J. Brown PHI at DAL
10.Mike Williams LAC at IND
11.Terry McLaurin WAS at SF
12.Christian Watson GB at MIA
13.Chris Godwin TB at ARI
14.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. GB
Note: Waddle briefly left with a forearm injury against Buffalo but later returned.
15.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. JAX
16.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CAR
17.Michael Pittman IND vs. LAC
18.DK Metcalf SEA at KC
19.*Tee Higgins CIN at NE
Note: Higgins (foot) was listed as limited on Tuesday's walk-through.
20.Mike Evans TB at ARI
21.DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
22.Christian Kirk JAC at NYJ
23.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. NO
24.Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAR
25.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. WAS
26.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. TB
27.Darius Slayton NYG at MIN
28.Amari Cooper CLE vs. NO
29.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. SEA
30.Elijah Moore NYJ vs. JAX
31.Michael Gallup DAL vs. PHI
32.Parris Campbell IND vs. LAC
33.George Pickens PIT vs. LV
34.DJ Moore CAR vs. DET
35.Gabe Davis BUF at CHI
36.*Jahan Dotson WAS at SF
Note: Really looked like a star on Sunday night, but is there enough volume to count on starting Dotson?
37.*Zay Jones JAC at NYJ
Note: Massive game against the Cowboys, but gets a downgrade this week due to the matchup against the Jets.
38.Drake London ATL at BAL
39.*Diontae Johnson PIT vs. LV
Note: Johnson (toe) was listed as limited on Tuesday.
40.Allen Lazard GB at MIA
41.Adam Thielen MIN vs. NYG
42.Joshua Palmer LAC at IND
43.*Chris Moore HOU at TEN
Note: Moore (foot) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through.
44.DJ Chark DET at CAR
45.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. NYG
46.Tyler Boyd CIN at NE
47.Van Jefferson LA vs. DEN
48.*Russell Gage TB at ARI
Note: Gage took advantage of Julio Jones's absence to net 12 targets last week.
49.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. SEA
50.Curtis Samuel WAS at SF
51.Mack Hollins LV at PIT
52.*Corey Davis NYJ vs. JAX
Note: Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday.
53.Jauan Jennings SF vs. WAS
54.Terrace Marshall CAR vs. DET
55.Nelson Agholor NE vs. CIN
56.*Noah Brown DAL vs. PHI
Note: Brown (foot) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through.
57.Demarcus Robinson BAL vs. ATL
58.Isaiah McKenzie BUF at CHI
59.Robert Woods TEN vs. HOU
60.Romeo Doubs GB at MIA
61.Jarvis Landry NO at CLE
62.Marvin Jones JAC at NYJ
63.Rashid Shaheed NO at CLE
64.Josh Reynolds DET at CAR
65.Randall Cobb GB at MIA
66.Kadarius Toney KC vs. SEA
67.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. HOU
68.Jameson Williams DET at CAR
69.Richie James NYG at MIN
70.Quez Watkins PHI at DAL
71.Tutu Atwell LA vs. DEN
72.Isaiah Hodgins NYG at MIN
73.*Mecole Hardman KC vs. SEA
Note: Hardman (abdomen) has a good chance to return this week against Seattle.
74.Hunter Renfrow LV at PIT
75.*Nico Collins HOU at TEN
Note: Collins (foot) did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through.
76.*Chris Olave NO at CLE
Note: Olave was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through with a hamstring injury.
77.*Jakobi Meyers NE vs. CIN
Note: Meyers cleared the concussion protocol and played last week against the Raiders, but he was back on the injury report for the same reason and listed as limited on Tuesday.
78.*Julio Jones TB at ARI
Note: Jones (knee) was inactive against the Bengals.
79.*DeVante Parker NE vs. CIN
Note: Parker (concussion) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through.
80.*Chase Claypool CHI vs. BUF
Note: Claypool (knee) was limited on Tuesday after sitting out Week 15's loss to the Eagles.
81.*Courtland Sutton DEN at LAR
Note: The Broncos are hoping that Sutton (hamstring) returns this week. I'll move him up as needed if he gets in full practices later in the week.
82.*Deebo Samuel SF vs. WAS
Note: Samuel is still expected to miss Week 16, but he did shed the walking boot on his ankle and the brace on his injured left knee.
83.*Brandin Cooks HOU at TEN
Note: Cooks (calf) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through.
84.*Treylon Burks TEN vs. HOU
Note: Burks (concussion) was a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be good for Saturday's game against Houston.
85.Kendall Hinton DEN at LAR
86.*Tyler Lockett SEA at KC
Note: Lockett has a broken index finger and will miss this week. Despite having surgery on Monday, he still could return for Week 17.
87.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. TB
88.*Ben Skowronek LA vs. DEN
Note: Skowronek will miss the rest of the season with a calf strain.
89.*Devin Duvernay BAL vs. ATL
Note: The Ravens placed Duvernay (foot) on IR for the remainder of the season.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. SEA
2.Mark Andrews BAL vs. ATL
3.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYG
4.George Kittle SF vs. WAS
5.*Evan Engram JAC at NYJ
Note: Engram followed up his career game against the Titans with an eight-catch game against the Cowboys. If the Jets focus on stopping Jones and Kirk, Engram could be similarly busy again on Thursday.
6.Darren Waller LV at PIT
7.Dalton Schultz DAL vs. PHI
8.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. HOU
9.*Dallas Goedert PHI at DAL
Note: The Eagles activated Goedert (shoulder) from injured reserve on Tuesday.
10.Juwan Johnson NO at CLE
11.*David Njoku CLE vs. NO
Note: Njoku (knee) was listed as limited on Tuesday.
12.Cole Kmet CHI vs. BUF
13.Hunter Henry NE vs. CIN
14.Dawson Knox BUF at CHI
15.Gerald Everett LAC at IND
16.*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. LV
Note: Freiermuth's snaps were limited for the second week in a row.
17.*Trey McBride ARZ vs. TB
Note: McBride had five targets in the loss to Denver.
18.Greg Dulcich DEN at LAR
19.Austin Hooper TEN vs. HOU
20.Tyler Higbee LA vs. DEN
21.Robert Tonyan GB at MIA
22.Taysom Hill NO at CLE
23.*Noah Fant SEA at KC
Note: Fant (knee) was listed as a non-participant Tuesday.
24.Cade Otton TB at ARI
25.C.J. Uzomah NYJ vs. JAX
26.Logan Thomas WAS at SF
27.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. JAX
28.Brock Wright DET at CAR
29.Jordan Akins HOU at TEN
30.Jelani Woods IND vs. LAC
31.Tommy Tremble CAR vs. DET
32.Mike Gesicki MIA vs. GB
33.Mitchell Wilcox CIN at NE
34.Cameron Brate TB at ARI
35.Daniel Bellinger NYG at MIN
36.*Hayden Hurst CIN at NE
Note: Hurst (calf) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. WAS
Note: McCaffrey (ankle) was limited for Tuesday's practice.
2.*Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYG
Note: Jefferson (ribs/chest) was unlimited in Tuesday's walk-through.
3.Derrick Henry TEN vs. HOU
4.*Austin Ekeler LAC at IND
Note: Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder, but they came back negative.
5.Stefon Diggs BUF at CHI
6.Travis Kelce KC vs. SEA
7.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. GB
8.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
9.Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NYG
10.*Saquon Barkley NYG at MIN
Note: Barkley was able to overcome his neck issue to look great against the Commanders on Sunday night, especially down the stretch.
11.Josh Jacobs LV at PIT
12.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NE
13.Davante Adams LV at PIT
14.Tony Pollard DAL vs. PHI
15.Keenan Allen LAC at IND
16.*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. ATL
Note: Dobbins received a rest day Tuesday.
17.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. CIN
Note: Stevenson's ankle seemed just fine against the Raiders. He was nonetheless listed as limited Tuesday.
18.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. TB
19.A.J. Brown PHI at DAL
20.Mike Williams LAC at IND
21.Aaron Jones GB at MIA
22.Miles Sanders PHI at DAL
23.David Montgomery CHI vs. BUF
24.Terry McLaurin WAS at SF
25.Christian Watson GB at MIA
26.Chris Godwin TB at ARI
27.Alvin Kamara NO at CLE
28.Najee Harris PIT vs. LV
29.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. SEA
30.Joe Mixon CIN at NE
31.*Nick Chubb CLE vs. NO
Note: Chubb (foot) missed practice on Tuesday.
32.James Conner ARZ vs. TB
33.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. GB
34.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. GB
Note: Waddle briefly left with a forearm injury against Buffalo but later returned.
35.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. JAX
36.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CAR
37.Michael Pittman IND vs. LAC
38.DK Metcalf SEA at KC
39.*Tee Higgins CIN at NE
Note: Higgins (foot) was listed as limited on Tuesday's walk-through.
40.Mike Evans TB at ARI
41.DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
42.*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. PHI
Note: Zeke has been more productive in his current role, which is greater than a backup, but less than a starter.
43.Travis Etienne JAC at NYJ
44.Jamaal Williams DET at CAR
45.*Latavius Murray DEN at LAR
Note: I didn't see Murray's massive performance against the Cardinals coming last week, but maybe I should have, given the opponent and the fact that the Broncos were starting a backup quarterback.
46.Mark Andrews BAL vs. ATL
47.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYG
48.Christian Kirk JAC at NYJ
49.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. NO
50.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. WAS
51.Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAR
52.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. TB
53.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. SEA
54.Cam Akers LA vs. DEN
55.D'Andre Swift DET at CAR
56.Devin Singletary BUF at CHI
57.Rachaad White TB at ARI
58.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at BAL
59.*AJ Dillon GB at MIA
Note: Dillon has avoided the concussion protocol after getting checked out Monday night.
60.*Kenneth Walker SEA at KC
Note: Walker (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.
61.Leonard Fournette TB at ARI
62.Darius Slayton NYG at MIN
63.Amari Cooper CLE vs. NO
64.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. SEA
65.Elijah Moore NYJ vs. JAX
66.Michael Gallup DAL vs. PHI
67.Parris Campbell IND vs. LAC
68.George Pickens PIT vs. LV
69.DJ Moore CAR vs. DET
70.Gabe Davis BUF at CHI
71.*Jahan Dotson WAS at SF
Note: Really looked like a star on Sunday night, but is there enough volume to count on starting Dotson?
72.*Zay Jones JAC at NYJ
Note: Massive game against the Cowboys, but gets a downgrade this week due to the matchup against the Jets.
73.George Kittle SF vs. WAS
74.*Evan Engram JAC at NYJ
Note: Engram followed up his career game against the Titans with an eight-catch game against the Cowboys. If the Jets focus on stopping Jones and Kirk, Engram could be similarly busy again on Thursday.
75.Darren Waller LV at PIT
76.Drake London ATL at BAL
77.Brian Robinson WAS at SF
78.*Zack Moss IND vs. LAC
Note: Moss will take on the lead role with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on IR, though Deon Jackson will take over on passing downs.
79.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DET
80.Gus Edwards BAL vs. ATL
81.*Tyler Allgeier ATL at BAL
Note: Teammate Caleb Huntley (Achilles) is on injured reserve.
82.*D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. DET
Note: Completely bottled up by the Steelers last week, and might have tough sledding this week against the Lions, who shut down the Jets' RBs last week.
83.*Zonovan Knight NYJ vs. JAX
Note: Knight (ankle) avoided the injury report after initially being listed with an issue.
84.*Deon Jackson IND vs. LAC
Note: Jackson's role will be increased because of Jonathan Taylor's season-ending ankle injury.
85.*Diontae Johnson PIT vs. LV
Note: Johnson (toe) was listed as limited on Tuesday.
86.Allen Lazard GB at MIA
87.Adam Thielen MIN vs. NYG
88.Joshua Palmer LAC at IND
89.*Chris Moore HOU at TEN
Note: Moore (foot) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through.
90.DJ Chark DET at CAR

Kickers

1.Brett Maher DAL vs. PHI
2.*Justin Tucker BAL vs. ATL
Note: A rare miss (48 yards) and a block (50 yards) in the loss the Browns on Saturday last week.
3.Evan McPherson CIN at NE
4.Jason Myers SEA at KC
5.*Harrison Butker KC vs. SEA
Note: Do the Chiefs have a problem with Butker? He missed an extra point early, and a potential game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter.
6.Daniel Carlson LV at PIT
7.Nick Folk NE vs. CIN
8.Tyler Bass BUF at CHI
9.Joey Slye WAS at SF
10.Greg Joseph MIN vs. NYG
11.Graham Gano NYG at MIN
12.Michael Badgley DET at CAR
13.Cameron Dicker LAC at IND
14.Ryan Succop TB at ARI
15.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. JAX
16.Robbie Gould SF vs. WAS
17.Riley Patterson JAC at NYJ
18.Chris Boswell PIT vs. LV
19.Mason Crosby GB at MIA
20.Jake Elliott PHI at DAL
21.Randy Bullock TEN vs. HOU
22.Jason Sanders MIA vs. GB
23.Matt Gay LA vs. DEN
24.*Chase McLaughlin IND vs. LAC
Note: McLaughlin was perfect on five attempts against the Vikings. But the problem was that they gave him five attempts instead of scoring one more touchdown.
25.*Cade York CLE vs. NO
Note: Weather is expected to be a big problem this week in Cleveland.
26.Wil Lutz NO at CLE
27.Brandon McManus DEN at LAR
28.Matt Prater ARZ vs. TB
29.Younghoe Koo ATL at BAL
30.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. DET
31.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at TEN
32.Cairo Santos CHI vs. BUF

Defenses

1.San Francisco 49ers vs. WAS
2.Baltimore Ravens vs. ATL
3.Denver Broncos at LAR
4.Cleveland Browns vs. NO
5.Tennessee Titans vs. HOU
6.Buffalo Bills at CHI
7.Kansas City Chiefs vs. SEA
8.Cincinnati Bengals at NE
9.*Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ARI
Note: The Bucs could be facing a third-string QB this week.
10.New York Jets vs. JAX
11.*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LV
Note: I like the idea of starting the Steelers' defense against Derek Carr in a cold-weather game.
12.Detroit Lions at CAR
13.Los Angeles Chargers at IND
14.New Orleans Saints at CLE
15.Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI
16.Jacksonville Jaguars at NYJ
17.Carolina Panthers vs. DET
18.New York Giants at MIN
19.Green Bay Packers at MIA
20.Los Angeles Rams vs. DEN
21.Miami Dolphins vs. GB
22.Arizona Cardinals vs. TB
23.Atlanta Falcons at BAL
24.Philadelphia Eagles at DAL
25.Las Vegas Raiders at PIT
26.New England Patriots vs. CIN
27.Washington Commanders at SF
28.Houston Texans at TEN
29.Minnesota Vikings vs. NYG
30.Seattle Seahawks at KC
31.Indianapolis Colts vs. LAC
32.Chicago Bears vs. BUF
