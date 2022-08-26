DraftKings NFL: Friday Preseason DFS Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

The final week of the NFL preseason resumes Friday at 8 p.m. EDT with a four-game slate. Some teams will play key starters longer than others, but most DFS lineups will be built primarily around talented youngsters or veterans battling to make the roster, who should receive significantly more playing time.

Those participating in DraftKings contests will craft a lineup consisting of one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a flex and a defense. All players have a cap hit of $5,500 regardless of position, so you will not have to make any salary cap considerations when putting together your lineup, which will not be the case once the regular season begins.

Quarterback

Drew Lock, SEA at DAL: Lock could put himself in the driver's seat for the Week 1 starting job with a strong performance. Coach Pete Carroll has already said Lock will play "a lot" in this game after missing the previous one due to COVID-19, and Geno Smith left the door wide open for the offseason trade acquisition by presiding over a scoreless first half in Lock's absence against the Bears.

Honorable Mentions:

Ian Book (NO vs. LAC), Case Keenum (BUF at CAR) Sam Darnold (CAR vs. BUF)

Running Back

Zamir White, LV vs. NE: New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will be eager to secure the win in this pupil vs. teacher matchup against ex-boss Bill Belichick, and giving White a robust workload could help achieve that goal. White has had the benefit of an extra preseason game, so the rookie fourth-round pick has already seen a fair bit of action, rushing 21 times for 73 yards and a touchdown while adding six catches for 31 yards on eight targets. After recently cutting veteran receiving back Kenyan Drake, the Raiders likely will give White more opportunities as a pass-catcher Friday in anticipation of using him in passing situations during the regular season.

Travis Homer, SEA at DAL: Lock and Smith aren't the only Seahawks locked in a tight camp battle, as Homer and DeeJay Dallas have both put forth strong cases to open the season as the team's preferred backfield option in passing situations. While Dallas is more explosive with the ball in his hands, Homer's the more reliable runner and pass blocker. Both are likely to make the team behind Rashaad Penny (COVID-19) and Kenneth Walker (abdomen), but Homer and Dallas should get one more chance Friday to pull ahead of the other. In two preseason games, Homer has racked up 85 rushing yards on nine carries and 37 receiving yards on three catches, while Dallas has rushed 15 times for 88 yards and caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Honorable Mentions:

DeeJay Dallas (SEA at DAL), Duke Johnson (BUF at CAR), Rico Dowdle (DAL vs. SEA)

Wide Receiver

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, NE at LV: Humphrey has been highly productive this preseason, totaling six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown against the Giants before adding five catches for 71 yards against the Panthers. The 24-year-old Humphrey logged 18 NFL appearances with the Saints the previous three seasons, and he's putting himself in position to make the Patriots' roster, both with his production and flexibility — Humphrey's been seeing reps at both wide receiver and tight end in camp. As a player on the bubble, Humphrey won't take his foot off the gas in the preseason finale.

Michael Bandy, LAC at NO: Bandy spent most of last season on the Chargers practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, and he remains a long shot to make the team in 2022, but the 24-year-old wide receiver has at least put himself in consideration for a roster spot by being one of the league's most productive players this preseason. He should get plenty of opportunities to build on the 15 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns he's piled up in two preseason games.

Khalil Shakir, BUF at CAR: Shakir has led the Bills in receiving yards in both of the team's previous games, totaling eight catches for 151 yards overall. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Boise State will have no trouble making the team, but Shakir has his sights set on being a contributor right away, and another strong showing to close out the preseason would boost his chances in that regard.

Honorable Mentions:

Joshua Palmer(LAC at NO), Dee Eskridge (SEA at DAL), Keelan Cole (LV vs. NE)

TIGHT END

Jake Ferguson, DAL vs. SEA: Ferguson has seen a heavy workload this preseason with the Cowboys looking to get the rookie fourth-round pick from Wisconsin up to speed quickly. He's expected to open the season as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz, who's been getting the veteran starter treatment and watching Ferguson from the sidelines during the exhibition games. Ferguson has caught all five of his targets for 58 yards through three games, showcasing the solid pass-catching skills that allowed him to top 400 receiving yards in three of his four years at Wisconsin.

Honorable Mentions:

Jesper Horsted (LV vs. NE), Ian Thomas (CAR vs. BUF), Devin Asiasi (NE at LV)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Los Angeles Chargers, LAC vs. NO: With many of the Saints' veteran starters sitting out the preseason, New Orleans' offense has sputtered to just 11.5 points per game en route to a 0-2 record. Saints quarterback Ian Book has some fantasy appeal in this one due to his rushing ability, but he hasn't found much success through the air, totaling only 234 passing yards and a 1:2 TD:INT in less than two full games this preseason. Even with some big names on the Chargers defense sitting out due to either injury or rest, it should still keep this unimpressive offense in check.

Honorable Mentions:

Dallas Cowboys (DAL vs. SEA), Buffalo Bills (BUF at CAR), New England Patriots (NE at LV)

