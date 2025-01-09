Isaiah Davis News: Scores two total TDs in rookie year

Davis finished his rookie season with 30 carries for 174 yards and a touchdown, as well as nine catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. He also returned nine kickoffs for 232 yards.

Davis had just five touches on offense through the Week 12 bye, but the rookie fifth-round pick was more involved down the stretch while showing promising efficiency on the ground. With Breece Hall likely to reprise the lead role in 2025, Davis and fellow 2024 draft pick Braelon Allen will find it difficult to carve out enough touches to be meaningful fantasy contributors, barring a change to the status quo in the Jets backfield.