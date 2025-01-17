Fantasy Football
Jaelon Darden News: Remains return specialist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Darden caught his lone target for six yards across 12 games between the Browns (seven) and Seahawks (five) in 2024. He also returned 10 punts for 75 yards and seven kickoffs for 199 yards.

The 2021 fourth-round pick didn't play an offensive snap for the Seahawks. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, and even if the Seahawks retain him, Darden will need to earn his job in training camp.

