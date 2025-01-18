Jahmyr Gibbs News: Massive effort in loss

Gibbs rushed the ball 14 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 45-31 divisional-round loss to the Commanders. He added six receptions on 11 targets for 70 yards.

Gibbs was a bright spot in the disappointing playoff exit for Detroit. Even with David Montgomery back in the mix, Gibbs led the backfield with 20 touches as opposed to only seven for Montgomery. Gibbs found the end zone twice from two and eight yards away, while also adding explosive gains of 33, 23 and 15 yards to post his highest yardage total of the campaign. He'll enter 2025 in the third year of his rookie contract and should remain a driving force in the Detroit offense after posting 1,929 yards and 20 yards from scrimmage across 17 regular season games in 2024.