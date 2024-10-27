Jahmyr Gibbs News: Pops long touchdown

Gibbs rushed the ball 11 times for 127 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 52-14 win over the Titans. He added one reception on one target for six yards.

The Lions had limited volume offensively as their defense and special teams set them up with short fields throughout the day. That led to muted efforts from most of the team's skill-position players, though Gibbs managed to break free for a 70-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter when he burst through the line and raced down the sideline while barely being touched. He has now topped 100 rushing yards in consecutive games and 100 total yards in four of seven contests.