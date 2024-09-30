Jahmyr Gibbs News: Two rushing TDs in win

Gibbs rushed 14 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns and wasn't targeted in the Lions' 42-29 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Although the lack of work in the passing game was less than ideal, Gibbs' fantasy managers had to be elated with seeing the talented back get two opportunities from inside the five-yard line that culminated in touchdowns, considering how often he's frequently passed over for David Montgomery in such scenarios. Gibbs went in from three yards and one yard out in the second quarter, his first trips to the end zone on the ground since Week 1. He's yet to crack the 100-yard threshold this season, but he's now on an impressive three-game run of efficient work on the ground that's seen him amass 245 yards on 43 carries. Gibbs now gets a chance for some early-season rest via a Week 5 bye before returning to action on the road Sunday, Oct. 13 against a short-handed Cowboys defense that's struggled to stop the run.