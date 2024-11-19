Jake Ferguson Injury: 'Hard pressed' to play Week 12

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged Tuesday that Ferguson (concussion) "will be hard pressed" to play Sunday at Washington, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ferguson entered concussion protocol after sustaining the head injury in the first half of Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans. While the Cowboys aren't yet closing the door on Ferguson clearing the five-step protocol prior to Sunday, he won't be helped by Dallas facing a shorter week of prep time than usual due to the Monday night game. If Ferguson ends up being ruled out for Week 12, Luke Schoonmaker would likely step in as Dallas' starting tight end after playing 43 snaps and finishing with six catches for 56 yards on 10 targets in relief of Ferguson in the loss to Houston.