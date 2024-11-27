Jake Ferguson Injury: Unavailable in Week 13

Ferguson (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ferguson thus will miss a second game in a row due to the concussion that he suffered in the first quarter of a Week 11 loss to the Texans. Considering he hasn't practiced since suffering the injury, he likely hasn't made much, if any, progress through league protocols. In any case, for as long as Ferguson is sidelined, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford will continue to man TE for the Cowboys.