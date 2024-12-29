Jake Ferguson News: Unremarkable day in loss

Ferguson secured three of five targets for 18 yards and lost a fumble in the Cowboys' 41-7 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Ferguson tied Jalen Tolbert for second on the Cowboys in receptions and was also the runner-up in targets, but he wasn't able to parlay his opportunities into any meaningful production. Additionally, the third-year tight end's second-quarter fumble at the Cowboys' 36-yard line following a six-yard grab helped set up an Eagles field goal while the game was still within reach for Dallas. Ferguson will look to close out the season in much better fashion in Week 18 against the Commanders.