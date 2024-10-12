Jakobi Meyers Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Meyers (ankle) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

This couldn't be a more challenging 2024 debut for incoming starter Aidan O'Connell, who will be without Davante Adams (hamstring) and likely Meyers as well. An unheralded group of pass catchers in Tyreik McAllister, DJ Turner and Tre Tucker will have to take on a heavy load with the top two starters expected not to play, but it's the latter in Tucker who profiles as the likeliest fantasy asset given he's accumulated 20 targets combined in the past three weeks.