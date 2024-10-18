Jakobi Meyers Injury: Doubtful for Week 7

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that Meyers (ankle) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's road game against the Rams, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers will miss his third straight practice of the week, and likely his second straight game due to a lingering ankle injury. With Davante Adams having been traded to the Jets on Tuesday, Meyers would be in position to work as Las Vegas' top wide receiver, if on the field. However, things are trending toward Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, Tyreik McAllister, Alex Bachman and Kristian Wilkerson leading the Raiders' wide receiver corps, in addition to rookie phenom Brock Bowers at tight end. Final word on Meyer's status will arrive 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.