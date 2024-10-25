Jakobi Meyers Injury: Questionable after full practice

Meyers (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after returning to a full practice Friday.

Meyers was limited Wednesday, didn't practice Thursday and then was able to log a full session to close out the week. Earlier Friday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic relayed that head coach Antonio Pierce expects Meyers to play this weekend, with the wideout's participation level supporting that notion. Look for added context regarding his Week 8 availability to arrive via national reporters such as ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.