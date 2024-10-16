Fantasy Football
Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers Injury: Returning to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Meyers (ankle) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce saying he's hopeful the wide receiver can play Sunday against the Rams, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Meyers managed just one limited practice last week (Friday) and was downgraded from 'questionable' to 'doubtful' before Sunday's eventual loss to the Steelers. It sounds like he has a good chance to return for Week 7, and he's now locked in as the leader of a WR room that just lost Davante Adams in a trade with the Jets.

Jakobi Meyers
Las Vegas Raiders
