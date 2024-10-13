Jakobi Meyers Injury: Sitting out in Week 6

Meyers (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.

After logging one limited practice (Friday) during Week 6 prep, Meyers received a questionable designation ahead of the weekend, but his downgrade to doubtful Saturday signaled that he was destined for his first absence of the campaign due to an ankle injury. With Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined for a third consecutive contest, the Raiders' receiving corps will be composed of Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, Tyreik McAllister, Alex Bachman and Kristian Wilkerson on Sunday.