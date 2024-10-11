Jakobi Meyers Injury: Status in question for Week 6

Meyers (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

With one limited practice (Friday) under his belt this week, Meyers' availability for Week 6 action won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's able to suit up Sunday, he'll continue to serve as the Raiders' No. 1 WR with Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined for a third straight game. On the first two occasions, Meyers recorded 11 catches (on 19 targets) for 121 yards and no touchdowns, while Tre Tucker (7-59-0 on 11 targets) was a distant second in terms of usage. Las Vegas made a change under center this week from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O'Connell, so there could be some jostling in terms of target share for an active Meyers and Tucker moving forward.