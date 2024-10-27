Jakobi Meyers News: Active in Week 8, as expected

Meyers (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Chiefs.

Meyers was reported to be in line for a return from a two-game absence after wrapping up the practice week with a full session Friday, and his active status is now official. The veteran wideout returns to a notably altered wide-receiver corps than the one he left, as Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets during Meyers' absence. Meyers will therefore assume the No. 1 receiver role moving forward, albeit with the inconsistent Gardner Minshew as his quarterback beginning with a difficult matchup against the Chiefs' talented secondary Sunday.