Jakobi Meyers News: All set for Monday

Meyers (ankle) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's contest against the Falcons, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers' status never seemed to be in jeopardy, and after practicing fully Saturday he's set to reprise a role that has yielded 36 targets over the past three games. Whether the passing game will remain functional is another question entirely, as starter Aidan O'Connell is technically listed as questionable despite failing to practice all week due to a knee bruise. In the event O'Connell is ruled out, the Raiders would likely turn to Desmond Ridder, who has compiled 239 yards and a touchdown on 44 pass attempts scattered across three spot appearances this season.