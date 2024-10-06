Jakobi Meyers News: Another nine targets

Meyers recorded six receptions on nine targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

Meyers finished second on the team in targets behind Brock Bowers and now has 19 targets combined across two games without Davante Adams (hamstring). He also managed his highest yardage total of the season thanks to long gains of 21, 18 and 16 yards. Quarterback play will remain a question in Las Vegas, but Meyers should have a key role in the offense assuming Adams is traded, as is currently expected.