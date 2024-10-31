Jakobi Meyers News: Churns out full practice

Meyers (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

After missing two straight games with the ankle injury, Meyers returned to action in this past Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs, playing 80 percent of the offensive snaps while finishing with six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Meyers was limited in practice to kick off Week 9 prep, but his full session Thursday sets the stage for him to join tight end Brock Bowers as the clear top targets in the passing game for quarterback Gardner Minshew in Sunday's game against the Bengals.