Jakobi Meyers News: Concludes career-best season

Meyers recorded nine receptions on 10 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Chargers.

Meyers was the only thing working in the Raiders' offense for the majority of the game, as he connected with Aidan O'Connell for four receptions of at least 20 yards -- the longest of which went for a 25-yard score. That was enough to bring him over 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the first time in his career. Meyers will enter 2025 in the final year of his three-yard contract with the Raiders, and he should remain a key part of the offense.