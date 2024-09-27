Jakobi Meyers News: Likely to see increased targets

Meyers is expected to see increased targets in Sunday's game against the Browns after Davante Adams (hamstring) was ruled out, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Already thin on wideout talent, the Raiders losing Adams opens up ample opportunity for players like Meyers and Tre Tucker. "I don't need another Davante. There's only one, right? I just need the best version of Jakobi Meyers," coach Antonio Pierce said Friday. While Meyers figures to see increased looks, Brock Bowers might be the biggest beneficiary and the favorite to lead the team in receiving against Cleveland. Meyers has rarely displayed any sort of ceiling for fantasy purposes, but his floor is higher in this spot.