Jalen Coker Injury: Another absence Sunday

Coker (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker appeared as if he may be in line to make his first appearance since Week 10 following a full practice Wednesday, but he followed it up with a limited session Thursday and no activity whatsoever Friday, forecasting his third absence in a row due to a quad injury. With the undrafted rookie sidelined, Carolina will rely on Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, David Moore, Deven Thompkins and Dan Chisena to man wide receiver Sunday.