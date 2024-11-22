Jalen Coker Injury: Questionable with quad injury

Coker is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City after missing Friday's practice with a quadriceps injury.

An end-of-week addition to the injury report isn't good news, and Coker's role was already somewhat in flux due to the impending return of Adam Thielen (who is listed as questionable but expected to play). The undrafted rookie presumably has shown enough that the Panthers will want to keep playing him, even if that means moving him out of the slot and to the perimeter in an effort to accommodate Thielen. Unfortunately, we won't get to see the new plan if Coker ends up on the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.