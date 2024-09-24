Jalen Coker: Joining active roster

The Panthers will sign Coker to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coker will be added to the roster as a replacement for Adam Thielen (hamstring), who will be placed on injured reserve. An undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, Coker failed to make the Panthers' roster coming out of the preseason but secured a spot on the practice squad. Now that he's been promoted, Coker is expected to serve as a depth piece in Carolina's wide receiver room until Thielen returns.