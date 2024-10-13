Jalen Coker News: Catches three passes vs. Falcons

Coker caught three of his four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

The rookie served as the Panthers' No. 3 wide receiver in the absence of Adam Thielen (hamstring) on Sunday. Coker's 30 receiving yards ranked third on the Panthers, finishing behind both Diontae Johnson (78) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (49). Carolina's defense gave up 30-plus points for the third consecutive week, and Coker could continue benefiting from positive game scripts while Thielen remains sidelined. Expect the Holy Cross product to serve as Carolina's third wide receiver again in Week 7, when the Panthers play the Commanders.