Jalen Coker News: Chance to step up with Johnson out

Coker could play a larger role Sunday against the Broncos, as the Panthers will be without wide receivers Diontae Johnson (ribs) and Adam Thielen (hamstring), Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Johnson ruled out and Thielen still on IR, Coker will be part of a shorthanded Panthers receiving corps that also includes Xavier Legette, David Moore and Jonathan Mingo. That group will be catching passes from Bryce Young, who is getting the start under center in place of Andy Dalton (thumb). Coker had 68 receiving yards against the Bears in Week 5, but that is the only time he has exceeded 30 receiving yards.