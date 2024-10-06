Jalen Coker News: Steps up in Week 5

Coker caught all four of his targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bears.

The Holy Cross product was the biggest beneficiary of Xavier Legette's (shoulder) absence during Sunday's loss, as Coker caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in the second half. With Jonathan Mingo's struggles and injuries to both Legette and Adam Thielen (hamstring), Coker could have an opportunity to see increased offensive work as the season progresses, especially if he continues to perform as he did in Week 5. Expect the rookie to serve as Carolina's No. 3 wide receiver in Week 6 when the Panthers take on the Falcons.