Jalen Coker headshot

Jalen Coker News: Steps up in Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Coker caught all four of his targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bears.

The Holy Cross product was the biggest beneficiary of Xavier Legette's (shoulder) absence during Sunday's loss, as Coker caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in the second half. With Jonathan Mingo's struggles and injuries to both Legette and Adam Thielen (hamstring), Coker could have an opportunity to see increased offensive work as the season progresses, especially if he continues to perform as he did in Week 5. Expect the rookie to serve as Carolina's No. 3 wide receiver in Week 6 when the Panthers take on the Falcons.

Jalen Coker
Carolina Panthers
