Jalen Hurts Injury: Limited in return to practice

Hurts (concussion/left finger) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Despite not practicing prior to absences Weeks 17 and 18 due to a concussion suffered Week 16, Hurts reportedly was making progress through the protocol for head injuries, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There was an expectation that Hurts would practice this week via multiple outlets, and he indeed warmed up, threw passes and took part in agility drills during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Hurts also was the first quarterback in positional drills ahead of Kenny Pickett (ribs) and Tanner McKee. With an official limited listing to begin the week, Hurts still has some work to do to gain clearance from an independent neurologist ahead of Sunday's wild-card contest versus the Packers, but he's at least put himself on a path to do so.