Jalen Tolbert News: Drops to No. 3 role

Tolbert likely will be the Cowboys' No. 3 wide receiver after they traded for George Pickens, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Tolbert enjoyed a breakout of sorts in 2024, his third pro season, with a 49-610-7 receiving line on 79 targets, notably scoring on five of his seven chances inside the 10-yard line. He's never earned targets at a high rate, however, and even last season saw the ball on just 14.8 percent of routes, the sixth-lowest mark among WRs with 500-plus routes. Tolbert's potential competition for the No. 3 role is explosive return man KaVontae Turpin, who ran only 201 routes last season but was targeted on 25.9 percent of them.