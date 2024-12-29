Jalen Tolbert News: Good to go for Week 17

Tolbert (finger) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After suffering a finger injury last week against the Buccaneers, Tolbert was limited at each practice during Week 17 prep and drew a questionable tag. He's been cleared to play and should have an increased role on tap, as CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) has been shut down for the season with the Cowboys out of playoff contention. Since Cooper Rush replaced Dak Prescott (hamstring) in Week 10, Tolbert has recorded 26 targets in seven games. However, he's secured less than half of those, posting a 12-129-3 line in that span.