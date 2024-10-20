Ja'Lynn Polk Injury: Forced out of Sunday's contest

The Patriots announced that Polk is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London due to a head injury.

Polk will most likely be sent in for a concussion evaluation before the Patriots determine whether he's fit to return, but given that the announcement of his head injury didn't come until late in the fourth quarter, it's likely that his day is already over in any case. Before leaving the game, Polk failed to corral any of his three targets from quarterback Drake Maye. The rookie second-round pick continues to see ample playing time but has struggled to get on the same page with Maye and Jacoby Brissett this season; he's hauled in just 10 of his 26 targets and is averaging a lowly 3.0 yards per target.