Ja'Lynn Polk Injury: In concussion protocol

Polk is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

After logging 34 snaps in this past Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars, Polk was forced out of the contest with what has now been confirmed as a concussion. The 2024 second-rounder will now need to progress through the NFL's protocol in order to be available this weekend against the Jets. Though seven games to date, Polk has caught 10 of his 26 targets for 78 yards and a TD, with drops having been an issue for the Washington product early on in his pro career.