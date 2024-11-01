Ja'Lynn Polk News: Cleared for Week 9 action

Polk (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Polk was inactive for past Sunday's game against the Jets, but after practicing fully both Thursday and Friday, he's been cleared for Week 9 action. However, while returning to a New England wideout corps that features DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne, Polk profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option versus Tennessee. Through seven games to date, the 2024 second-rounder has recorded 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 26 targets.