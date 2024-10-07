Ja'Lynn Polk News: Logs six targets Sunday

Polk was on the field for all 60 of the Patriots' snaps on offense in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though the final box score shows Polk catching one of his six targets for 13 yards, it's worth noting that the wideout's apparent 12-yard TD catch with 1:08 remaining in the contest was overturned (via application of the 'toe-heel' rule) after instant-replay review. Over his last two games, Polk has seen his snaps increase and has been targeted 13 times. Though that's only resulted in a combined four catches for 43 yards in that span, the 2024 second-rounder is a player who could pick up the pace in the coming weeks, if the Patriots passing game gains more consistency helmed by either veteran QB Jacoby Brissett or rookie first-rounder Drake Maye.