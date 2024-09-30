Fantasy Football
Jamaal Williams News: Logs five touches versus Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 1:48pm

Williams logged three rushes for 11 yards and caught all two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 26-24 defeat to the Falcons.

Williams once again played sparingly behind starting running back Alvin Kamara. The 29-year-old backup has only had a significant role during garbage time in back-to-back blowout wins Weeks 1 and 2. Instead, Taysom Hill has been the No. 2 rushing option when healthy for the Saints. Hill logged six carries for 24 yards and two touchdowns Sunday before sitting out the entire second half with a ribs injury; yet, Williams still logged zero carries and just two targets during the second half. Williams' lack of usage when Hill has been injured over the last two weeks casts plenty of doubt on the former's opportunities moving forward.

Jamaal Williams
New Orleans Saints
