Jamari Thrash News: Operates as third wideout

Thrash did not catch his lone target and played a season-high 32 snaps on offense in Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 18.

Thrash was elevated to third on the depth chart at wide receiver with Michael Woods (knee) inactive for the regular-season finale. Thrash, whom the Browns drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, never made an impact during his rookie season. He finished with three catches on seven targets for 22 yards. Cleveland's offense is expected to undergo a renovation during the offseason, which could result in Thrash having a more meaningful role.