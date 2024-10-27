Ja'Marr Chase News: Busy day in loss

Chase secured nine of 11 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 37-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

With Tee Higgins (quadriceps) sidelined, Chase was unsurprisingly heavily involved and did record a touchdown for the second straight game on a two-yard grab with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter. He also led the Bengals in receptions and targets with figures that qualified as his second highest of the season while also checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards to tight end Mike Gesicki. Chase next draws a tantalizing matchup against a vulnerable Raiders defense in a Week 9 home matchup, one that Higgins could potentially miss as well.