Ja'Marr Chase headshot

Ja'Marr Chase News: Commands 15 targets in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Chase recorded nine receptions on 15 targets for 102 yards in Saturday's 30-24 overtime win against the Broncos.

The Bengals' passing offense remained heavily concentrated between Chase and Tee Higgins, while Mike Gesicki also had significant contributions. Chase led the way with 15 targets, with his most explosive play being 38 yards to set up the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He was otherwise held in check from a yardage perspective, though he did manage his second 100-yard performance in five games since the Bengals' bye.

