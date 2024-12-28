Jameis Winston Injury: Likely to be inactive Sunday

Winston, who is questionable for Sunday's Week 17 matchup against Miami due to a shoulder injury, is expected to be inactive and serve as Cleveland's emergency third quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Winston has been dealing with a shoulder issue since last week and appears in line to be inactive for a second straight Sunday. The veteran signal-caller was deemed the Browns' emergency third quarterback last weekend against the Bengals, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting the start and Bailey Zappe working as the No. 2 QB. Thompson-Robinson is in line to be the starter regardless of Winston's status Sunday, so the main takeaway if Winston is indeed inactive is that Zappe would again be set to serve as Thompson-Robinson's backup.