Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jameis Winston headshot

Jameis Winston Injury: Likely to be inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Winston, who is questionable for Sunday's Week 17 matchup against Miami due to a shoulder injury, is expected to be inactive and serve as Cleveland's emergency third quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Winston has been dealing with a shoulder issue since last week and appears in line to be inactive for a second straight Sunday. The veteran signal-caller was deemed the Browns' emergency third quarterback last weekend against the Bengals, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting the start and Bailey Zappe working as the No. 2 QB. Thompson-Robinson is in line to be the starter regardless of Winston's status Sunday, so the main takeaway if Winston is indeed inactive is that Zappe would again be set to serve as Thompson-Robinson's backup.

Jameis Winston
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now