Jameis Winston Injury: Likely to be No. 3 QB in Week 18

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Winston (shoulder) will likely be inactive for Saturday's game at Baltimore as the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Since being demoted from the starting role following a three-interception performance in a Week 15 loss to the Chiefs, Winston has been inactive for the Browns' ensuing two contests while he's been managing an injury to his throwing shoulder. The Browns have listed him as a limited participant in each of their last five practices, and Stefanski's comments Monday seemingly indicate that Winston is unlikely to make enough progress with his injury to make himself available as the top backup for the regular-season finale. With Dorian Thompson-Robinson having sputtered in both of his starts since displacing Winston atop the depth chart, Stefanski said he's leaving the door open for both Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe to play snaps in Week 18.