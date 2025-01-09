Jameis Winston Injury: Will enter free agency

Winston (shoulder) finished the 2024 season completing 61 percent of his passes for 2,212 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 12 appearances. He also had a rushing touchdown and lost two fumbles.

This was likely Winston's one-and-only season with the Browns. He gave the team a boost mid-season after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, but the short-term caffeine high wore off. A three-game stretch in which he threw eight interceptions, including multiple pick-sixes, ended his run as the starter. In between the turnovers, there were shining moments and legendary quotes for the media -- in other words, the whole Jameis package was on display in Cleveland. The shoulder injury does not seem serious and was likely helpful in the decision to turn the offense over to Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe for the final three games. Winston will enter the offseason as a free agent and is unlikely find a team that would want to make him the No. 1 quarterback.