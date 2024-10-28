Jameis Winston News: Entrenched as starter

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Winston will continue to start at quarterback heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Chargers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stefanski praised Winston's ability to go through progressions in his first start of the 2024 campaign, an upset 29-24 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Winston completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions versus Baltimore, a statline superior in terms of both yards and TDs to any of the seven starts that Deshaun Watson (Achilles) logged for the Browns prior to going down with a season-ending injury. Winston connected with Cedric Tillman on a pair of touchdowns versus the Ravens, as well as one to tight end David Njoku, with all three of his scores coming on passes of 20-plus yards. Winston's aggressive tendencies and willingness to push the ball downfield will place him on the fantasy radar for the remainder of the season, though he faces a tough matchup against Los Angeles in Week 9.